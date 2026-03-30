2 killed, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway in Ontario

The Brief A big rig and six smaller vehicles were involved in a deadly crash on the 10 Freeway in Ontario overnight. Two people were declared dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Two people were killed, and two others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in Ontario, authorities said.

What we know:

California Highway Patrol officials said the crash was reported just before midnight Sunday on the westbound side of the freeway near the Fourth Street exit.

A witness told the CHP that a big rig crashed into vehicles and "split one of the vehicles in half." The crash involved the big rig and six smaller vehicles.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, and two others were taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

All westbound lanes were closed in the area by 12:08 a.m. Monday and reopened before 6 a.m.

What we don't know:

The names of the crash victims have not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.