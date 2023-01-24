Universal Studios Hollywood performer hospitalized after WaterWorld stunt

article

A stunt performer at Universal Studios Hollywood was hospitalized after an accident at the WaterWorld: A Live Sea War Spectacular show Monday.

"We can confirm a performer with one of our long-standing show vendors was transported to the hospital following a stunt during an afternoon performance and our thoughts are with him as he receives care," a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood told FOX Business.

"Details surrounding the event are under review. As always, safety is our top priority in our day-to-day operations," the spokesperson added.

View of two stunt performers on Jet-Skis during Universal Studios Hollywood's 'Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular' show, Los Angeles, California, July 21, 2014. (Photo by Dan Porges/Getty Images)

The show was canceled and guests were escorted out.

WaterWorld is Universal Studios Hollywood's No. 1 rated show, according to the amusement park's website. The attraction features "jumping jet-skiers, perilous plunges, firefights, massive explosions, and an in-your-face plane crash" performed by stuntmen.

FOX Business contributed to this report.