Universal Studios Hollywood HHN: 'Fallout' haunted house announced

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced a new haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 2025, inspired by Prime Video's Emmy-nominated series "Fallout."

The attraction will immerse guests in the post-apocalyptic world of The Wasteland, featuring iconic locations and characters from the show.

What we know:

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando will both feature a new haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 2025, themed around Prime Video’s "Fallout" series.

The "Fallout" Haunted Houses are designed to transport guests into the year 2296, 200 years after a nuclear fallout.

Guests will begin their journey in Vault 33, following Lucy MacLean, and then venture to The Wasteland, encountering dangers such as Scavengers, Raiders, and RAD Roaches.

Iconic locations like the Super Duper Mart will be featured, along with characters such as The Ghoul and Maximus in his T-60 armor.

Timeline:

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 begins at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 4, 2025, and will run on select nights through November 2, 2025.

Tickets are now on sale online.

The backstory:

The "Fallout" haunted house is based on Prime Video's series adaptation of Bethesda Game Studios’ nearly 30-year-old game franchise.

The first season of the "Fallout" streaming series earned three 2024 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The show stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Walton Goggins, portraying post-apocalyptic characters from the "Fallout" game mythology.

What's next:

In addition to the haunted house, new merchandise collections inspired by the "Fallout" haunted house will be available for purchase, including limited-release products like t-shirts and tumblers.

Additional details about the event, including new haunted houses coming to Universal Studios Hollywood, will be revealed in the coming months.

