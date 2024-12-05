Universal Studios Hollywood reveals 2025 event calendar

The Brief Universal Studios Hollywood is revealing its jam-packed schedule of events for the new year. Universal's popular Fan Fest Nights returns on April 25. Halloween Horror Nights begins on Sept. 4.



Universal Studios Hollywood is getting ready to say goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025.

The theme park on Thursday revealed its 2025 event calendar featuring the dates of some of the popular events and experiences - so mark your calendars!

At a glance, here’s what guests can expect in 2025:

Feb. 1- March 20: Pass Member Bonus Exclusives

March 1 – May 31: Butterbeer season

April 25 – May 18: Universal Fan Fest Nights

May 1 – May 31: Pass Member Collectible Giveaway

June: Pass Member Park Takeover

June 10 – Aug. 10: New summer event

July 4: 4th of July celebration

August – Sep. 1: Back to Hogwarts

Aug. 15 – Sept. 30: Pass Member Appreciation Days

Sept. 4 – Nov. 2: Halloween Horror Nights

Nov. 1 – Nov. 30: Pass Member Collectible Giveaway

November – December: Holidays at Universal

December: Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover

Dec. 31: Eve 2025

The theme park is also offering guests savings of up to $50 on an Annual or Season Pass now through April 23, 2025, when purchasing online.

For more information, visit UniversalStudiosHollywood.com .