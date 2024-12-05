Expand / Collapse search

Universal Studios Hollywood reveals 2025 event calendar

By
Published  December 5, 2024 3:19pm PST
Theme Parks
FOX 11

The holidays are in full swing at Universal Studios Hollywood!

The Brief

    • Universal Studios Hollywood is revealing its jam-packed schedule of events for the new year. 
    • Universal's popular Fan Fest Nights returns on April 25.
    • Halloween Horror Nights begins on Sept. 4.

LOS ANGELES - Universal Studios Hollywood is getting ready to say goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025.

The theme park on Thursday revealed its 2025 event calendar featuring the dates of some of the popular events and experiences - so mark your calendars!

At a glance, here’s what guests can expect in 2025:

  • Feb. 1- March 20: Pass Member Bonus Exclusives
  • March 1 – May 31: Butterbeer season
  • April 25 – May 18: Universal Fan Fest Nights
  • May 1 – May 31: Pass Member Collectible Giveaway
  • June: Pass Member Park Takeover
  • June 10 – Aug. 10: New summer event
  • July 4: 4th of July celebration
  • August – Sep. 1: Back to Hogwarts
  • Aug. 15 – Sept. 30: Pass Member Appreciation Days
  • Sept. 4 – Nov. 2: Halloween Horror Nights
  • Nov. 1 – Nov. 30: Pass Member Collectible Giveaway
  • November – December: Holidays at Universal
  • December: Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover
  • Dec. 31: Eve 2025

The theme park is also offering guests savings of up to $50 on an Annual or Season Pass now through April 23, 2025, when purchasing online. 

For more information, visit UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.

The Source: This story was reported with information from Universal Studios Hollywood.