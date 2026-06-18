'Stranger Things' final season coming to Universal Halloween Horror Nights 2026

The Brief "Stranger Things" returns to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in an all-new haunted house based on the final season of the Netflix global phenomenon. The premier event begins on Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood, running through November 1. Guests will navigate iconic locations like the Wheeler House and the Upside Down while evading Demogorgons and the villainous Vecna.



Universal Studios has announced the return of Netflix’s "Stranger Things" to Halloween Horror Nights, bringing the global phenomenon's fifth and final season to life.

The all-new haunted houses will place guests directly into the ultimate, visceral battle to save the town of Hawkins from an ominous darkness.

What we know:

Developed in direct partnership with Netflix, the new "Stranger Things" haunted house will showcase the most gripping moments from the series' final season.

The experience immediately transports guests to Hawkins, where the barrier between reality and the supernatural is collapsing.

Visitors will navigate several iconic locations from the show, including the Wheeler House, Hawkins National Laboratory, the MAC-Z military base, and the haunting realms of the Upside Down and the Abyss.

Throughout the house, guests will be hunted by Demogorgons, sinister creatures, and Vecna himself.

Dig deeper:

Last month, Universal Studios announced a haunted house based on Ryan Coogler's Oscar-winning vampire film "Sinners" will also debut for this year's Horror Nights.

SUGGESTED: ‘Sinners’ heads to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights 2026

The house will feature major characters lifted straight from the film, including the nefarious vampires Remmick, Bert, and Joan, alongside characters Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline, and Cornbread.

Big picture view:

Universal Studios Hollywood will run its event for a record 42 nights, featuring eight haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, and live entertainment.

Select tickets—including the Universal Express Ticket and R.I.P Tour—will grant access to the new "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" coaster from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood runs on select nights from September 3 through November 1. [1]

What's next:

Universal Studios will reveal additional details about the full Halloween Horror Nights lineup on both coasts in the coming months.