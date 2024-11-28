United passenger stomps on seat during flight to LAX

A passenger, believed to be under the influence and going through a mental health crisis, started stomping on a tray and a seat.

The incident was filmed on November 16 by Gino Galofaro, the CEO of Hope Interventions, a substance abuse recovery center. Galofaro said he and a couple other passengers on board stopped the unruly passenger and restrained him with zip ties.

Galofaro told FOX 11 he's been speaking with the passenger's mother and is getting him into recovery.

United says the passenger has since been banned from flying with the airline.

The airline issued the following statement:

"On Nov. 16, local law enforcement met United flight 502 upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport after a customer became disruptive. We thank our crew for helping address the situation and working to ensure the safety of everyone on board. We’ve banned this customer from future United flights."

