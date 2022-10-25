$38 million California lottery ticket still unclaimed; expires this week

If you have any lottery tickets around that you haven't yet checked, we'd strongly suggest you do so ASAP.

California Lottery announced Monday no winner has come forward to claim the $38 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot in April. The ticket expires this Thursday, Oct. 27.

The winning ticket, which was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Spruce Street in San Diego, matched all six numbers from the April 30 drawing.

SuperLotto Plus winners who match six numbers have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

If no one claims the prize, the cash value of the prize, around $22.9 million, will go to California public schools, officials said.

If you believe you have the winning ticket, you must complete a California Lottery claim form that can be obtained online, at all nine Lottery District Offices, and at any Lottery retailer across California. Players can submit their signed claim form (along with the winning ticket) in person at any California Lottery District Office, or they can choose to mail their documents to the following address: California Lottery Headquarters 730 North 10th Street Sacramento, CA 95811 The outstanding $38 million ticket needs to be postmarked or claimed in person by Thursday, October 27, 2022.