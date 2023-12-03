UCLA takes on Boise State in SoFi Stadium bowl game

article

UCLA will play Boise State in the LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 16, game officials announced Sunday.

The Bruins will take a 7-5 record into the game against the Broncos, who won the Mountain West Conference with an 8-5 overall record and 6-2 conference record. Boise State won the Mountain West Championship game on Saturday, 44-20 over the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

UCLA finished fifth in the Pac-12 Conference with a 4-5 conference record.

The Broncos have won four consecutive games, including three since the Nov. 12 firing of head coach Andy Avalos, who was replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson.

SUGGESTED:

The contest will be televised by ABC, with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. The official name of the game is the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk. The game was called the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl for its first two years.

Officials said Gronkowski, who played 11 seasons in the NFL and won four Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be heavily involved in promotional efforts for the game.

The 2022 game was played on Dec. 17, with Fresno State earning a 29-6 victory over Washington State.

More information can be found at LABowlGame.com.