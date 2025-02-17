UCLA student sexually assaulted by food delivery driver: Campus police

article

The Brief A UCLA student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a food delivery driver in Westwood, prompting campus police to seek public assistance in locating the suspect. The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man in his 50s or 60s with gray hair and a full beard, last seen driving a dark-colored sedan.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

A student at UCLA was allegedly sexually assaulted by a food delivery driver in Westwood. Now, campus police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect driver, who remains on the run.

What we know: UCLA's campus police were told the suspect sexually assaulted the woman on Sunday, February 16 around 10:15 p.m. The driver got into a car and took off from the scene.

Suspect description: The suspect driver is described as a Middle Eastern man who may be in his 50s or 60s. He is also described as having a short stature with gray hair, a full beard. He was also seen wearing a dark zip-up sweatshirt and cream-colored pants, UCLA's campus police said.

Car description: Dark-colored sedan. Officials did not give much information on the suspect's car.

What we don't know: Campus police does not have the suspect's name and there were no additional description of what the suspect may have looked like. It is also unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes. Officials did not say which smartphone app or which third-party company the driver was delivering for.

How the public can help: Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 9-1-1 or 310-825-1491.