UCLA on-campus sex assault suspect arrested

A person suspected of sexually assaulting a University of California, Los Angeles student in her dorm room earlier this week has been arrested, officials announced.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday at the Saxson Suites dorm on De Neve Drive. According to UCLA Police, a man got into the student's suite, went into her bedroom while she was in bed, sexually assaulted her, then left.

Police said they did not know how the man, described as being heavy set and in his 30s, was able to get into the dorm or the suite.

UCLA Police announced that the man had been taken into custody as of Friday night, but did not provide any other details.