Over 1,400 UC professors push to reinstate standardized testing, citing math gaps

The Brief Over 1,400 UC faculty members are pushing to reinstate standardized testing requirements six years after they were dropped. Faculty cite significant "gaps" in math readiness among incoming students as the primary driver for the policy shift. The University of California plans a comprehensive review of the request, with a final decision expected before 2028.



Over 1,400 University of California professors are urging the university system to reinstate standardized testing requirements, pointing to severe gaps in student math preparation six years after the admissions tests were dropped.

What we know:

A massive coalition of more than 1,400 UC professors has formally requested the return of standardized testing for admissions.

Faculty members report noticing significant "gaps" in math readiness among students entering the university system since the requirements were dropped six years ago.

Supporters of the move argue that standardized tests are necessary tools to accurately assess student preparedness for rigorous college-level coursework.

This internal push reflects a broader national trend, as several other prestigious universities across the country have recently reversed their test-optional policies and reinstated testing requirements.

What we don't know:

The provided draft does not specify which standardized exams (such as the SAT or ACT) the professors are asking to reinstate, or if a new system-wide test is being considered. It is also unclear exactly which UC campuses or departments have the highest concentration of faculty signatures.

What they're saying:

The debate highlights a deep divide over how university admissions should evaluate merit and potential. Supporters of the testing requirement argue that the exams provide a crucial benchmark, stating that tests effectively "assess preparedness." Conversely, critics continue to raise strong objections to the exams, focusing heavily on "concerns about fairness and equity" for applicants from diverse backgrounds.

What's next:

The University of California administration has acknowledged the faculty push and plans to conduct a comprehensive review of the testing policy. A final decision on whether or not to bring back the requirements is expected to be made before 2028.