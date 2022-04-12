Uber criticized for surge pricing after Brooklyn subway shooting

Several Uber customers criticized the ride-sharing app on Tuesday for briefly implementing surge pricing following a shooting at a Brooklyn-area subway station, which left over a dozen people injured while the suspect was still at large.

The incident happened on a subway line that runs through Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, which is about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. It occurred during the morning rush hour and closed other transit lines as a result.

With many forced to turn to rides-haring apps like Uber, some took to Twitter to complain after observing the automated fare increase due to higher demand.

"@Uber turn off surges in sunset park. People are scared, let them get out safely," one person tweeted. Another person accused the company of looking to "profit off of people’s suffering."

Uber said in a statement that after the shooting incident, the company "disabled surge pricing in the vicinity and capped pricing citywide. "

"Our hearts go out to the victims of this morning’s terrible shooting in Sunset Park," an Uber spokesperson told FOX Television Stations. "As always, Uber strives to be a resource for New Yorkers aiming to get around New York City."

The company added that it will work to refund any Uber customers who experienced "unintended charges during this emergency."

A massive emergency response descended at about 8:30 a.m. on the 36th Street Station on the N line at 4th Avenue after a gunman reportedly filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people, authorities said. At least 16 people were injured in some way during the attack, including 8 who were shot, officials said.

The suspect fled the station and remained on the run. Preliminary information indicated that the suspect was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

Uber’s surge pricing generally occurs automatically when demand for rides goes up. In cases with "very high demand," prices can increase "to help ensure that those who need a ride can get one," the ride-sharing app states on its website (https://www.uber.com/us/en/drive/driver-app/how-surge-works/).

"Bad weather, rush hour, and special events, for instance, may cause unusually large numbers of people to want to request a ride with Uber all at the same time," Uber says.

Whenever surge pricing is implemented, the app lets customers know — allowing them to choose to pay or wait until the rates go back down.

Others on social media responded to criticisms of Uber’s surge pricing, noting how this often entices more drivers to pick up riders.

"Any Uber drivers wanna drive into an active shooter scene for $15?" one person wrote sarcastically on Twitter.

"Yeah as a former Uber driver I don’t think people understand how this works. Surge pricing happens to encourage drivers to go out and drive. Uber can’t force me to. I’m just a regular person trying to pay rent and bills. I also don’t want to go to where an active shooter is," another person tweeted.

Meanwhile, witnesses described a chaotic, bloody scene as the injured were brought to the street level, according to FOX 5 NY. Photos and videos on social media showed a man covered in blood lying on the platform and others running from the station trying to escape above ground. Several victims appeared to have sustained injuries to the lower extremities.

Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were "no active explosive devices at this time." Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, said mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy, who confirmed the initial shooting injury count.

Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down.

