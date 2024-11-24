U.S. House of Representatives District 45: Tran widens lead over Steel

Democratic challenger Derek Tran is 545 votes ahead of Republican Rep. Michelle Steel Sunday after adding 26 to his lead in the latest count of previously unprocessed ballots in the 45th Congressional District race.

Tran leads 157,427-156,882, 50.1%-49.9%, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

The consumer rights attorney and co-owner of a pharmacy with his wife Michelle trails in the Orange County portion of the district, 142,060-138,391, 50.7%-49.3%, but leads in the Los Angeles County portion -- Artesia, Cerritos, Hawaiian Gardens and a portion of Lakewood -- 19,036-14,822, 56.2%-43.8%.

No ballots in the Los Angeles County portion of the district were counted Saturday.

Tran led by 519 votes entering Saturday's resumption of counting, 480 votes entering Friday's, 397 votes entering Thursday's, 314 entering Wednesday's and 102 entering Tuesday's. He took his first lead over the two- term incumbent Nov. 16, moving ahead by 36 votes after trailing by 11,363 Nov. 6, the day after the election.

Only previously unprocessed ballots in Orange County were counted Nov. 16. No ballots were counted last Sunday.

Tran trailed by 7,590 votes Nov. 8, 6,901 Nov. 9, 6,128 Nov. 10 when only ballots from the Los Angeles County portion of the district were counted, 3,908 Nov. 11, 2,227 Nov. 12, 349 Nov. 13, 236 Nov. 14, and 58 Nov. 15.

It is not known how many ballots remain to be counted.