Tyler Cameron says Bachelorette with Hannah Brown 'tougher' than Special Forces

In a recent interview on Good Day LA, former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron discussed his experience with Special Forces training, his thoughts on the reality TV landscape, and even shared some insights into his home renovation project.

Fresh from his home state of Florida, Amanda Salas asked him about the difficulty of competing for the Bachelorette's heart versus enduring the challenges of Special Forces training. Cameron humorously noted that both experiences were mental warfare, but dealing with Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette was undoubtedly tougher.

The conversation then shifted to Tyler's take on the new reality show, "The Golden Bachelor," which he found refreshing for its focus on innocence rather than drama. However, he couldn't help but sympathize with the contestants when emotions ran high.

With a following of 2.2 million on Instagram, Tyler Cameron's fitness regimen has inspired many. He shared how Special Forces training helped him regain discipline and get back in shape after a challenging project, making him feel like he was back in the football locker room.

When asked about the challenges viewers could expect on the upcoming episodes of "World's Toughest Test," Tyler mentioned a series of intense challenges, including a water challenge and a car challenge. He hinted that the show was just scratching the surface of its intensity.

Tyler also mentioned his close bond with the Special Forces group and shared that they often communicate via a group chat. He revealed that they planned to watch the show together, adding a special touch to their camaraderie.

Switching gears, the conversation briefly touched on Tyler Cameron's recent home renovation project. His advice for home renovators was simple but essential: "Always budget for more than you expect." He emphasized that renovating a house is like peeling back layers of an onion, and unforeseen problems can quickly drain your budget.

The interview concluded with a teaser for "World's Toughest Test" airing on FOX 11 at 9 p.m., following an episode of "Kitchen Nightmares." Tyler Cameron playfully suggested that viewers might not want to see him on a cooking show due to concerns about salmonella.