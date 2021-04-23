Two women develop on-demand repair app for EV charging stations

Drivers of electric cars know the frustration. You need to charge the vehicle, but the charging station isn't working.

Now, there's a local company that provides regular maintenance and on-demand repairs. ChargerHelp!, an app that enables these on-demand fixes to take place, is a female-founded company looking to hire.

Kameale Terry's days of servicing charging station is over but when she worked for a software company that installed chargers, she had been known to do the work to get the brokes ones back online.

"A lot of them subcontract out to electrical contractors, which is great if there are electrical issues," said Terry, co-founder and CEO of ChargerHelp! "But we found that 80% of the issues are non-electrical. So as a nation, we just didn't have the workforce yet that was ready to fix smart charging stations."

Call that the lightbulb to launch the ChargerHelp! app.

"I knew we had to start a company to give good jobs to help the infrastructure continue to grow," Terry said.

And grow it will, thanks to a pledge from the Biden Administration to build half-million charging stations.

Co-founder Evette Ellis is ChargerHelp!'s Chief Workforce Officer. The company has contracts in six states currently hired and trained its first 20 field techs.

"We are proud to pay $30 an hour. Full-time work," Ellis said. "You're getting your 40 hours a week. We also offer health benefits -- that was important to Kameale and I -- and get shares in the company."

Recruitment begins again in July and this time, Ellis is looking for women.

"We're a women-owned business," Ellis said. "It's important for us to make sure that women know that there is space for them at ChargerHelp!"

"We are creating an on-ramp for folks to get into middle-class paying jobs," she adds.

ChargerHelp! is the first and only on-demand repair app for electric vehicle charging stations. You can click here to learn more information on the app and/or how you can join their team.