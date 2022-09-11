Two teens shot and killed at a Lincoln Heights carnival, gunman on the run

article

Two teenage boys were killed Sunday evening in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at 9:03 p.m. at Broadway and Workman Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

A male suspect approached on foot, then fired multiple shots at the two boys before fleeing the scene on foot, she said.

The boys, between the ages of 15 and 17, were pronounced dead at the scene, the dispatcher said.

It was unknown whether the shooting was gang-related, she said. A crime scene investigation was underway.