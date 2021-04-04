Two taken into custody at UCLA for setting fires after loss in national semifinal game of the NCAA

Two men were taken into police custody Saturday night in Westwood for their role in off-campus vandalism in which fires were set after UCLA's overtime loss to Gonzaga in a national semifinal game of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Daily Bruin reported at about 9 p.m. that UCLA students were setting fire to chairs on Roebling Avenue.

The students then walked south on Kelton Avenue but were blocked by police at Strathmore Drive, near Veteran Avenue, according to the Daily Bruin.

Officers contained the crowd and held rubber bullet guns while the crowd dispersed.

The Beverly Hills Courier showed video on its Twitter account of two young men wearing handcuffs and being walked by officers toward police cars.

The names of the arrestees were not immediately released.

Officers at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center said at 10:45 p.m. that the officers assigned to the campus had left.

