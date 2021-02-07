Two taco vendors in El Monte arrested after altercation breaks out with health department

Two taco stand vendors in El Monte were arrested after an altercation broke out with the county health department.

The incident, which was caught on camera, happened Saturday night near the intersection of Valley Blvd. Mountain Ave.

The health department had received several complaints about unpermitted food vending, which is a violation, but when police officers and health inspectors arrived to the location things got violent.

Officials say the vendors got aggressive, resulting in two arrests.

No injuries were reported.

