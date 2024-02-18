Two rock wives keep it real in 'Honest AF Show' podcast

With Valentine's Day 2024 come and gone, tips on how to keep an everlasting love. They come from two women who tell-all on their podcast "Honest AF Show."

Both Barbaranne Wylde and Daniella Clarke are married to rock star guitarists who've played alongside some of the biggest names in music.

On the podcast, the women talk love and life and products and aging, and nothing is off limits.

Daniella's husband Gilby Clarke first gained fame as a guitarist for Guns N' Roses. Barbara's husband Zakk Wylde rocks the stage in Ozzy Osbourne's band and formed Black Label Society.

Both women say the fact their husbands travel helps their marriages. That allows them to miss one another.

Daniella met Gilby when she was 16. Zakk and Barbaranne were high school sweethearts.

Both women are moms and have their own successful career bragging rights. Daniella was the designer and creator of Frankie B Jeans. Barbaranne is a personal manager.

On Valentine's Day, the Honest AF Show was all about this day of love. Barbaranne saying, "I tend to love the traditional things for Valentine's Day - flowers and chocolates." Another tip to almost 40 years together, "we really like each other."

Daniella, who is media savvy, was planning to make a sexy video for her man for Valentine's Day. She adds, "and make it really cute."

A popular part of the Honest AF podcast is their product reviews, Barbara's Bag of Tricks. On this day, she showed off an aphrodisiac lubricant. The women vow they personally test out all the products they review.

The headline to a Forbes article reads, "Hosts Of ‘Honest AF Show’ Daniella Clarke, Barbaranne Wylde Normalize Talking About Taboo Topics."

They have lived their lives in the public eye and the women say their husbands are in support of their oh-so honest talk.