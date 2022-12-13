Two people found dead on campus of UC Irvine, police say

Officials are investigating after two people were found dead on the campus of UC Irvine Tuesday afternoon.

UCIPD responded to 214 Pereira Drive, Social Science Plaza, just before 4 p.m. after receiving calls about people "on the ground outside a multi-story building".

When officers arrived on scene they located a man and woman dead on scene. Detectives believe the incident is a murder-suicide and the decedents may be related.

It is unclear if they are students.

UC Irvine Chancellor Howard Gillman sent a message to students, staff and faculty addressing the deaths. In the statement it said "Preliminary information does suggest the possibility that at least one death occurred at the hands of another. Under such circumstances, the City of Irvine Police will be leading the investigation and will be responsible for updating our community on its progress. Of course, the university will be fully cooperating with these efforts."

Gillman said there is no ongoing threat or danger to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the UCI Police Department at 949-824-5223.

