Two men arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual assault in Huntington Beach

Two men suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Huntington Beach were arrested, authorities announced Wednesday.

The woman, whose name was not released, was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by the two men Sunday before she was released on Pacific Coast Highway, south of Warner Avenue, according to Huntington Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Carey.

A passing motorist saw the woman on the highway and contacted authorities. She was taken to a hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

HBPD detectives identified the suspects as 47-year-old Florentino Bacilio and 30-year-old Angel Evaristo, Carey said. Both men were located and arrested in Long Beach, and their case will be forwarded to the Orange County District Attorney's Office for review.

Anyone with information on the assault was asked to call the HBPD hotline at 714-375-5066.

