Two local DJs hope to inspire others after pursuing new endeavor during pandemic



LOS ANGELES - Two young and local DJs, Kevin "Kevvy Kev" Burton and A-Tron Williams, are hoping to inspire others after pursuing a new endeavor when the pandemic shut down the DJ industry.



"It [pandemic] hurt us badly like when the clubs closed. It just shut us down, period. Us, active DJs, that was our income so we had to figure it out like what else can we do to feed our families and that's what Pineapple Express became. We kept a big faith in God, just hoping that he'll see us through," said Burton.



For over a decade, A-Tron and Kevvy Kev could be found spinning at historic nightclubs like Crazy Girls in Hollywood, and the Sevilla's franchise. They performed on stages with the likes of Wu-Tang Clan and A$AP Rocky and hosted lively high school tours in SoCal before making their career transition.



Burton has a culinary background, working for Chef News and Chef Spank in Compton at Trap Kitchen, and decided to open a food truck, "Pineapple Express LA" with his best friend, Williams.





"I slept and I prayed on it and God gave me a vision to have a food truck. We used all our last dollars, everything we had. We used everything and purchased the truck and we were like we're going to promote it as hard as we can," said Burton.



Burton said they had the idea for the food truck before Kobe Bryant passed, and designed their truck in honor of Bryant and Nipsey Hussle, both LA icons who passed away.



"Us being active DJs, Nipsey gave us the platform to be able to DJ and promote his music, Victory Lap, one of his biggest albums. We had to add him to our truck. Kobe Bryant died in the middle of us designing the wrap of the truck which is why you see Kobe and Nipsey on the side of our truck. We carry them every day with us as a Mamba mentality and keeping the Marathon moving for us," said Burton.



The food truck offers soul food with an Asian twist.





"We got our pineapple bowls. We got the rice. We got chicken. We got steak. We got salmon. We got crab. We got lobster with our nice teriyaki sauce, all homemade," said Williams.



The two hope to inspire others to never give up, even during the pandemic, which has been tough for thousands of families.



"We just kept the faith. If we can do it, you can do it even in the pandemic. We lost our jobs, but we were able to keep it going and not let it discourage us, and tear us down," said Burton.



Pineapple Express LA parks in the Melrose area, Hollywood, Manchester, and Crenshaw and Slauson along with other neighborhoods. It also participates in private events.



More information can be found on their Instagram account.

