Two killed, 1 seriously wounded in Pasadena shooting

Updated 38 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
PASADENA, Calif. - Two men were killed Tuesday a third seriously injured in a shooting near Villa Parke in Pasadena.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. for a call of shots fired near the park, and they arrived on scene to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds just north of the park, according to Lt. William Grisafe of the Pasadena Police Department. 

One man died at the scene, and a second victim died at a hospital,where he was taken from the scene in serious condition, Grisafe said.

A third victim was also taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police do not have a suspect description, but a dark-colored sedan may have been involved, according to Grisafe.

