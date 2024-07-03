Two fatally shot at Rosemead home

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a double homicide at a home in Rosemead.

Deputies responded to the 7600 block of Steddom Drive around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

Aerial view of scene from SkyFOX

A man and woman were found dead at the scene. It is unclear if a suspect is wanted.

No additional details were released.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org