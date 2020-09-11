Two dead after small plane crashes in Van Nuys parking lot

article

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Van Nuys.

The small aircraft crashed around 3 p.m. at a parking lot located near Hayvenhurst Ave. and Hart St., just west of the airport.

Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department says two victims were found dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates the plane crashed after taking off from Van Nuys Airport and was heading for Santa Ynez Airport in Santa Barbara County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration's Ian Gregor.

Fire officials say there appears to be no damage to the structure.

Traffic is being diverted from Hayvenhurst Ave. between Sherman Way and Hart St. Airport officials say air traffic at Van Nuys Airport is not currently affected.

This is a developing story

