Two arrested for San Bernardino shooting that left 1 dead, 8 injured

Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in San Bernardino that left one person dead and eight others injured.

On May 20, 2022, police responded just before midnight to the THA Blue Flame Lounge on Highland Ave. after receiving calls of multiple people shot.

Police say there was a large party at the venue which was operating as an illegal bar and restaurant, noting several juveniles were among the attendees. Some of the youngest victims were 10 and 12-years-old.

The victim who died was identified as 20-year-old Allen Gresham Jr. of San Bernardino; he was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Several other people transported themselves to the hospital.

Police say after hundreds of hours of investigating, they identified two suspect responsible for the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On October 12, officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect's vehicle and took him into custody. He was identified as 21-year-old Joshua Vivas Delgado.

The second suspect is a 17-year-old juvenile.

During a search of Delgado's house, officers found two handguns, magazines, and ammunition.

On October 19, the juvenile suspect was located in the 4500 block of N. Little Mountain Drive in San Bernardino and was arrested without incident. Police say he is a documented gang member.

According to officials, the lounge "whose illegal activities led to the shooting" has been shut down.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective B. Keith at keith_br@sbcity.org / (909)384-5638 or Homicide Sergeant J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org / 909-384-5613.