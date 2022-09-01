San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting

The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May.

On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue at the venue investigators said was operating as an illegal bar and restaurant, noting several juveniles were among the attendees.

At some point during the gathering, two individuals got into an argument and the altercation quickly escalated to a gun battle between multiple partygoers inside and outside the building.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were confronted by a large, hostile crowd, according to officials. Additional assistance was requested from first responders to help control the "crowds' aggressive behavior toward officers."

Allen Gresham, 20, was struck by the gunfire and was declared dead at the scene by officials.

Allen Gresham

Gresham's family told FOX 11 that they believe he was an innocent bystander who was caught in the middle of a crossfire.

San Bernardino PD detectives have identified other victims who were hurt in the shooting, including a 12-year-old.

Investigators found several items of evidence and interviewed numerous witnesses. Now, they are asking additional witnesses to come forward who attended the event. It is also believed additional partygoers were injured in the shooting and authorities are asking them to contact San Bernardino PD investigators.

Anyone able to provide information to authorities is asked to contact Detective B. Keith at 909-384-5613 or via email. Those with information can also contact Sergeant J. Plummer at the same number or can email him. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or have the option of submitting tips online.

