10 shot, 1 fatally during party in San Bernardino

One person was killed and nine others injured during a shooting in San Bernardino Friday night.

Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the 3600 block of E. Highland Avenue just before midnight after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at scene, they located one victim dead outside a business. They say nine other people were shot while attending a party. Many of those people transported themselves to the hospital. There conditions are not known.

Police are looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting. A motive is unknown.

