Tustin crime spree: Man suspected of multiple assaults within 2 hours arrested

A man was in custody Saturday on suspicion of committing nearly half-dozen assault crimes within about two hours in Tustin, including punching the stomach of a woman eight months pregnant and a sexual assault.

The crimes were committed Friday evening, starting with an attack on an elderly woman at 6:50 p.m. in the 300 block of West Sixth Street, according to Tustin police Lt. Ryan Coe.

A witness called police to report a male assaulted the woman, who ran away. Officers could not locate her or the suspect, who would later be identified as 28-year-old Sean Anthony Aguilera of Orange.

About an hour later, a female victim called police to report that she had been sexually assaulted by a suspect matching Aguilera's description in the 4200 block of Newport Avenue. Dispatchers noted the suspect's description matched that of the earlier call, Coe said.

"The victim screamed and was able to get away from the suspect as he fled southbound," he said. "The victim did not sustain any physical injuries. "

A third attack was reported about 10 minutes later in the 1100 block of Walnut Avenue. "Another female victim called 911 and stated the same suspect had attempted to get into her vehicle as she was leaving her apartment complex," Coe said. "The victim was able to drive away from the suspect and was not injured."

About 8:15 p.m., a security guard reported a man fitting Aguilera's description had just assaulted him near the 14600 block of Newport Avenue and attempted to steal his portable radio, the lieutenant said. The security guard resisted and told police that he fled southbound on Newport Avenue.

Several minutes later, a woman, eight-months' pregnant, called police to report that the suspect now identified as Aguilera punched her in the stomach and ran toward Kenyon Drive. She was examined at the scene by paramedics and did not appear to suffer any serious injuries, Coe said.

Moments later, officers arrived and located Aguilera, Coe said. Although no weapons were found on his person, he was booked into the Orange County jail for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, robbery and attempted kidnapping.

A possible motive for the attacks was not provided.

Police believe Aguilera acted alone, he said. Anyone with information about the Friday attacks or similar incidents were asked to call detectives at 714-573-3246 or email ehaug@tustinca.org.