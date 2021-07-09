Tuna Fire: Brush fire burning in the Malibu area off of the PCH near Tuna Canyon Road

A brush fire erupted early Friday morning in the Malibu area but no injuries were immediately reported.

The "Tuna Fire" is burning in a remote area approximately one mile up Tuna Canyon Road from the Pacific Coast Highway on the east side of the road.

The blaze erupted around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning and has burned at least five acres with no word on current containment. More than 150 Los Angeles County Firefighters responded to help battle the flames.

LA County Fire reported that the fire was presenting access challenges for firefighters.

"From the road, firefighters have had to hike in approximately 2,000 feet + worth of hose to get to the area currently burning. This has been done via a narrow trail and in steep, rugged terrain," LA County Fire wrote on Twitter.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

