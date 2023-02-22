Tuesday morning California store closures: Full list

article

Discount home goods retailer Tuesday Morning announced it is closing most of its stores in California and more than half of its locations across the U.S. after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week.

In a statement, CEO Andrew Berger said the company is still facing an "exceedingly burdensome debt" and "needs to restructure and optimize its store footprint to retain a viable business." According to the company’s website, 263 of Tuesday Morning’s approximately 490 locations "in low-traffic regions" will close. In California, 31 out of 37 stores are permanently closing their doors.

It’s the second time Tuesday Morning has filed for bankruptcy protection in the last three years. In 2020, the company closed more than 200 of its nearly 700 stores as it was hit hard by the pandemic.

Here's the full list of store closures in California:

Glendora

1000 E Rte 66

Glendora East Shopping Center

Glendora, CA 91740

Clovis

850 Herndon Ave

Trading Post

Clovis, CA 93612

Rancho Cucamonga

11098 E Foothill Boulevard

Terra Vista Town Center

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Petaluma

1355 North McDowell Blvd

Redwood Gateway

Petaluma, CA 94954

Redlands

9940 Alabama Street

Redlands Town Centre

Redlands, CA 92374

Redding

1635 Hilltop Drive

Hilltop - Redding Plaza

Redding, CA 96002

Riverside

17126 Van Buren Blvd.

Woodcrest Plaza

Riverside, CA 92504

Fountain Valley

17120 Magnolia Street

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

San Diego

1772 Garnet Avenue

Pacific Plaza

San Diego, CA 92109

Granada Hills

18040 Chatsworth Street

Granada Hills Town Center

Granada Hills, CA 91344

Carlsbad

1824 Marron Road

North Country Plaza

Carlsbad, CA 92008

Novato

191 San Marin Drive

San Marin Plaza

Novato, CA 94945

Modesto

3250 Dale Road

Vintage Faire

Modesto, CA 95356

La Verne

2139 Foothill Boulevard

Village La Verne

La Verne, CA 91750

Woodland Hills

22950 Victory Blvd

Pride Center

Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Torrance

23855 Hawthorne Boulevard

Torrance, CA 90505

Camarillo

2450 Las Posas Road

Camarillo Village Square

Camarillo, CA 93010

Chico

2485 Notre Dame Boulevard

Skypark Plaza

Chico, CA 95928

San Diego

3338 Governor Drive

UC Marketplace

San Diego, CA 92122

San Diego

4242 Camino Del Rio North

Valley Del Rio Shopping Center

San Diego, CA 92108

Palm Desert

44250 Town Center Way

Town Center Plaza

Palm Desert, CA 92260

Ventura

4756 Telephone Road

Riviera Plaza

Ventura, CA 93003

San Jose

898 Blossom Hill Road

San Jose, CA 95123

Citrus Heights

7255 Greenback Lane|

Regency Shopping Center

Citrus Heights, CA 95621

Lakewood

5432 Woodruff Avenue

Lakewood Marketplace

Lakewood, CA 90713

Bakersfield

2721 Calloway Ave.

Rosedale Village

Bakersfield, CA 93312

Roseville

5771 Five Star Blvd

Fairway Commons

Roseville, CA 95678

Folsom

685 East Bidwell Street

Folsom Faire

Folsom, CA 95630

Orange

8520 East Chapman Avenue

Santiago Hills Marketplace

Orange, CA 92869

Santa Monica

901 Santa Monica Boulevard

Santa Monica, CA 90401

El Cajon

2983 Jamacha Rd

Rancho San Diego Towne Center

El Cajon, CA 92019

For a complete list of U.S. store closures, tap or click here.