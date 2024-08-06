California DMV releases latest REAL ID numbers ahead of deadline

Nearly 17.9 million Californians now have a REAL ID, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Are you one of them?

It's an increase of 154,759 from July 2024, the DMV said.

Officials urge Californians who haven't done so already to apply for a REAL ID as it will be required to board flights within the U.S. and to access secure federal facilities beginning May 7, 2025.

SUGGESTED: 'DMV Express' opening in Southern California

To apply for a REAL ID, you can visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov, fill out the online application and upload your documents.

Customers must visit a DMV office and bring the uploaded documents to complete the application. Customers need to provide:

Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate)*Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).

Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement).

Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

As of August 1, there are 17,857,636 REAL ID cardholders, according to the DMV.

The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.