Trump's tariffs raise concerns for LA's family-owned businesses

U.S. President Donald Trump has put massive tariffs on imports from China. The Trump administration says the tariffs are part of an effort to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. Local family-owned businesses are concerned the tariffs could put them out of business.



With new tariffs on Chinese imports kicking in, businesses across the U.S. are starting to feel the pressure. From small shops to big-name retailers, many are worried about the rising costs and what it could mean for their future.

What they're saying:

"I really don’t think many Americans understand how bad this is," said Bobby Djavaheri, owner of Yedi Houseware Appliances. "It could get really, really bad within days or weeks."

The Djavaheri family has owned Yedi Houseware Appliances in Los Angeles for the past 40 years, importing their products from China. But with tariffs now set as high as 245% — a figure you can verify on the White House website — they’re not sure their business, or many others like it, will survive.

"We importers are the ones paying for the tariffs and duties, not the Chinese. So, not only are we paying for it, but eventually the consumer is going to pay for it," said Djavaheri.

Many importers have paused their orders from China, hoping President Donald Trump will soon put an end to the trade war. But that move is risky too. Djavaheri says, "Eventually, we’re not gonna have products, and no products means no sales. No sales means no employment. And if that happens, GDP is going to go down. The economy is going to collapse."

The other side:

Supporters of the tariffs argue they’ll force American companies to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. But many business owners, like Djavaheri, believe that’s unrealistic. He says, "You think Generation Z is going to come onto production lines and produce air fryers from morning till night? No, let’s just be honest."

Djavaheri is constantly on the phone with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, advocating against the tariffs. If he had the chance to speak directly with President Trump, here’s what he would say:

"President Trump, I admire the fact that you're trying to go to bat for Americans, right? I’m very appreciative of that. However, what you’re doing is hurting us. These tariffs are going to put people out of business. People aren’t going to have jobs. Inflation is going to skyrocket like never before."