Trump says he will probably visit the southern border soon, in exclusive interview with Fox News

article

Former President Trump sat down with Judge Jeanine Pirro for an exclusive interview that will air on Fox News’ ‘Justice with Judge Jeanine’ Saturday at 9 p.m.

"A lot of people want me to" visit the border, Trump told Pirro.

In the interview, Trump says that he will probably visit the southern border over the next few weeks.

Trump called Biden's undoing of the "Remain in Mexico" policy, or the Migrant Protection Protocol, a "very bad decision."

The Trump administration set up and expanded MPP during the 2019 migrant crisis as part of a broader agreement with Mexico, and hailed it as a key plank in its efforts to end "catch-and-release" -- by which migrants were released into the interior of the U.S.

Advertisement

RELATED: Biden administration releases images of Texas border facilities housing migrant children

Instead, MPP keeps migrants in Mexico as they await their immigration hearings. Proponents say the policy ended a key pull factor that brought migrants north, while critics say it is cruel and puts migrants in danger by leaving them in Mexico.

Last week Trump accused Biden of causing "death and human tragedy" by undoing some of his border policies, which Biden had deemed inhumane.

"We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history," the statement reads. " All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast."

RELATED: Biden administration awards ICE $86M contract to secure hotel rooms for undocumented families

Republicans have been urging President Biden to visit the border to experience firsthand the overwhelmed facilities amid a border surge. After visiting the border, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., penned a letter to the president imploring him to take a trip south.

"The crisis surrounding this surge makes it a moral imperative for you to see firsthand what is happening—and not the sanitized version of the border tour taken by some of my congressional colleagues," Braun wrote. "Having personally gone this week, I can testify to this being an inhumane, unsustainable and dangerous situation.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities have been operating far beyond capacity amid a troubling surge in border crossers. The agency announced that it had encountered more than 100,000 migrants at the border in February, while numbers of child migrants in custody have also increased dramatically.