Trump to participate in debate with FOX News after Kamala Harris accused him of 'backpedaling'

Former President Donald Trump has announced he will participate in a FOX News debate on Wednesday, September 4.

His pledge to debate comes a week after the presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris accused Trump of "backpedaling" from a previously-agreed upon date of September 10.

The Trump-backed FOX News debate would be six days earlier than the previously-agreed upon date.

As of Friday, 9 p.m. PST, it is unknown if Harris will agree to the new debate time and network.

Below is what Trump said on his Truth Social page:

"I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest. The FoxNews Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined. The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!…."