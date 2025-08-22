Trump can't cut funding from 30+ 'sanctuary' cities, including LA, judge rules

The Brief A federal judge has ruled that President Donald Trump cannot keep funding from more than 30 ‘sanctuary’ cities and counties, including Los Angeles. In April, Trump issued an executive order that threatened funding cuts to "jurisdictions that do not comply with federal law." Other cities on the list include Boston, Chicago and Denver.



A federal judge ruled on Friday that President Donald Trump cannot withhold funding from more than 30 "sanctuary" cities across the U.S.

What we know:

U.S. District Judge William Orrick extended his earlier preliminary injunction, blocking the Trump administration from withholding federal funding from "sanctuary" cities.

Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago and Denver were among 34 so-called "sanctuary cities" included in the order. Orrick's Friday order expanded on his earlier ruling, which secured funding for more than a dozen other cities and counties, including San Francisco.

The backstory:

Over the last few months, Trump has issued several executive orders targeting sanctuary cities and policies that the administration says inhibit federal immigration enforcement. Sanctuary policies typically limit local officials' cooperation with federal immigration officials.

The Justice Department has published a list of cities, counties and states that they allege are "obstructing federal immigration law enforcement" with their sanctuary policies. That list was updated earlier this month, and includes the state of California, the city of Los Angeles and more than 30 other jurisdictions across the U.S.

The Justice Department has also sued several cities, including Los Angeles, over sanctuary policies.

What they're saying:

Trump has claimed that sanctuary cities "protect the Criminals, not the Victims. They are disgracing our Country, and are being mocked all over the World. Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist!!!"

Trump has not pubically commented on Friday's ruling.