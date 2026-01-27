Trump signs executive order to fast-track rebuilding of homes destroyed by LA wildfires

The Brief President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to bypass "bureaucratic red tape" and accelerate the rebuilding of homes lost in the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. The order directs federal agencies to explore "preempting" state and local permits, potentially allowing builders to self-certify compliance with safety standards. Governor Gavin Newsom dismissed the move as legally impossible and urged the administration to instead approve a pending $33.9 billion disaster aid request.



President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has signed an executive order to "cut through bureaucratic red tape" and speed up reconstruction of tens of thousands of homes destroyed by the January 2025 Los Angeles area wildfires.

What we know:

The move, signed Friday, aims to allow homeowners to rebuild without contending with what the White House described as "unnecessary, duplicative, or obstructive" permitting requirements.

The order directs the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) to find ways to issue regulations that would preempt state and local permitting rules.

It proposes a "self-certification" system where builders would attest to meeting health and safety standards rather than waiting for local approvals.

The 2025 Palisades and Eaton fires killed 31 people and destroyed approximately 13,000 residential properties.

As of Jan. 7, 2026, an Associated Press investigation found that fewer than a dozen homes had been fully rebuilt in Los Angeles County, though roughly 900 are currently under construction.

The order also directs Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to audit California’s use of hazard mitigation funds, with a report due in 60 days.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what legal power the federal government can actually wield over local and state permitting, which has traditionally been under the jurisdiction of subfederal governments.

Legal experts and state officials have questioned whether federal agencies have the statutory authority to override local building codes or land-use laws.

Additionally, it remains to be seen if the administration will approve the state's requested $33.9 billion in disaster aid, which local leaders say is the true barrier to recovery.

What they're saying:

Governor Gavin Newsom scoffed at the order, calling it a distraction from the lack of federal funding. "An executive order to rebuild Mars would do just as useful," Newsom wrote on social media, adding, "Please actually help us. We are begging you."

In contrast, Joy Chen, executive director of the Eaton Fire Survivor’s Network, noted that while permitting assistance is "always welcome," the primary obstacle remains financial. "The number one barrier... right now is money," Chen said, citing staggering gaps between insurance payouts and actual construction costs.

Timeline:

January 2025: Palisades and Eaton fires destroy 13,000 homes.

August 2025: Cleanup efforts are officially completed after seven months.

January 7, 2026: AP finds fewer than 12 homes fully rebuilt.

January 23, 2026: Trump signs the executive order (announced Jan. 27).

Next 60 Days: Federal audit of California's disaster funding must be completed.

What you can do:

Fire survivors struggling with the rebuilding process can reach out to the Eaton Fire Survivor’s Network for community support and advocacy.

Residents can also monitor local permit status through the Los Angeles County and City building and safety dashboards to track progress on their specific properties.