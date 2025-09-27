Trump administration subpoenas CSU system, launches antisemitism investigation

The Brief The Trump administration launched an investigation into alleged antisemitism on CSU campuses. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission subpoenaed the university to provide personal phone numbers and email addresses of every employee.



The Trump administration has taken aim at all 22 campuses of the California State University System, launching a probe into alleged antisemitism.

Chancellor Mildred Garcia informed the CSU community Friday that the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission subpoenaed the university to provide the personal phone numbers and email addresses of every employee, claiming it needed them for the purpose of asking them about their experiences, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The probe stems from campus protests against Israel's war in Gaza in the spring of 2024, after Hamas attacked Israel Oct. 7, 2023.

Garcia told the CSU community that she understands the news could be unsettling. "Please be assured that we are responding appropriately. And -- perhaps most importantly -- please know with absolute certainty that we will continue to advance the CSU's mission through these and any challenges we face."