Trump administration's immigration stance spurs nationwide worry

Donald Trump's vow to enforce mass deportations and secure the border has left undocumented immigrants nationwide deeply worried. On social media platforms, people are expressing concerns over their futures in the U.S.

One woman, crying, says in a video, "My immigrant mother just asked if she should start carrying her passport to prove she's a citizen...that's so sad."

Another woman says, "You all didn't punish Kamala Harris for not voting for her. You all punished people like me."

Immigration attorney Jose Osorio believes the Trump administration will begin by targeting undocumented people with criminal convictions.

"One of the plans is job site raids, and if it gets to that point, people will be caught up in the system and how will they know who is an immigrant and who's not?" Osorio said.

Trump has proposed denaturalization and ending birthright citizenship; that move would impact millions of people. But Osorio says it cannot be done just by executive order.

"Birthright citizenship would require a constitutional amendment," he adds.

Regarding DACA, the president can direct the attorney general to end the program, just like he tried to do in 2017, but a federal judge ruled against him.

"There are millions of people without status here, and these individuals are in blended families; they have citizen spouses, citizen children," Osorio said.

Osorio advises immigrants to gather essential documents now: proof of family ties and work authorizations. Anything showing a lawful presence here is crucial.