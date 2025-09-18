LIVE: Tropical Storm Mario brings rain, t-storms chances to Southern California

The Brief Tropical Storm Mario is causing stormy conditions in Southern California. Heavy downpours, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in some areas. The storm reached the region earlier than expected.



Residents across Southern California woke up to monsoonal moisture Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario moved into the region.

Muggy conditions with the chance of rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist through at least Friday, National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters said.

What we know:

The remnants of Tropical Storm Mario made its way from San Diego and into the rest of Southern California ahead of schedule as some dry lightning was spotted near Pismo Beach on Wednesday morning.

The storm continued to strengthen during the evening and overnight hours, and on Thursday, some areas will see isolated showers while others will experience heavy downpours.

Strong winds are also possible during the storm and areas with heavy rain may see some flooding and debris flow.

Those who see lightning, hear thunder or experience rapidly increasing winds are encouraged to stay indoors.

How much rain is expected?

"There is a possibility we could get up to seven tenths of an inch of rain, eight tenths of an inch or rain in Burbank, maybe even an inch in Santa Anna, so kind of a varied amount, depending on where you are, depending on where those thunderstorms actually occur," explained FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban.

What's next:

Conditions are expected to dry out and heat up again by the weekend.