Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico, as category 1 hurricane

Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon, hours after strengthening to become a category 1 hurricane. More than a foot of rain is expected, which could cause "catastrophic flooding" to the island, which is also reportedly without power.

The National Hurricane Center said Fiona made landfall, near Punta Tocon, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Where is Hurricane Fiona?

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Hurricane Fiona was about 10 miles west of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, and 75 miles east-southeast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Maximum sustained winds are at 85 mph.

Fiona is moving northeast at 9 mph, according to National Hurricane Center. Minimum central pressure is 986 mb.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday," NHC said in its 5 p.m. advisory.

Fiona is forecast to strengthen during the next 48 hours while Fiona moves near Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Hurricane Warning

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra.

The coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo

Hurricane Watch

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

Tropical Storm Warning

U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

Turks and Caicos

Southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Tropical Storm Watch

South coast of the Dominican Republic west of Cabo Caucedo to Barahona

WHAT IS HURRICANE FIONA'S PROJECTED PATH?

Looking at our exclusive FOX MODEL, the storm will move through the Mona Passage and continue to track to the Northeast and have no direct impact on Florida. However, there will be larger swells along the Atlantic coast as the storm continues to track in the Atlantic.

You can depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team when it comes to tracking the tropics. Our FOX MODEL updates through the day and as those updates come in, we will share the latest with you!