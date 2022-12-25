'Treecycling': Tree recycling offered at 12 Long Beach locations

The City of Long Beach is launching its Christmas tree recycling program Monday.

Starting Monday, December 26, you can drop off your trees at 12 different locations. The drop-off locations are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Below are the locations:

Houghton Park, Myrtle Avenue at Harding Street

Long Beach Police Department North Patrol Division, 4891 N. Atlantic Ave., at Del Amo Boulevard (enter on 49th Street)

Veterans Park, 28th Street at Pine Avenue

Wardlow Park, Monlaco Road at Rutgers Avenue

El Dorado Park West, 2760 N. Studebaker Rd., south parking lot behind Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Administration Office

Hudson Park, Hill Street at Webster Avenue

Long Beach Environmental Services Bureau Offices, 2929 E. Willow St.

Stearns Champions Park, 23rd Street at Roycroft Avenue

Orizaba Park, Orizaba Avenue at 14th Street

Cesar E. Chavez Park, Golden Shore Street at 4th Street

Bixby Park, 1st Street at Cherry Avenue

Long Beach Fire Department Station 14, 5200 E. Eliot St.

The tree recycling program goes through January 7, 2023. Click here for more information on the program.