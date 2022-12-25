'Treecycling': Tree recycling offered at 12 Long Beach locations
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The City of Long Beach is launching its Christmas tree recycling program Monday.
Starting Monday, December 26, you can drop off your trees at 12 different locations. The drop-off locations are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Below are the locations:
- Houghton Park, Myrtle Avenue at Harding Street
- Long Beach Police Department North Patrol Division, 4891 N. Atlantic Ave., at Del Amo Boulevard (enter on 49th Street)
- Veterans Park, 28th Street at Pine Avenue
- Wardlow Park, Monlaco Road at Rutgers Avenue
- El Dorado Park West, 2760 N. Studebaker Rd., south parking lot behind Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Administration Office
- Hudson Park, Hill Street at Webster Avenue
- Long Beach Environmental Services Bureau Offices, 2929 E. Willow St.
- Stearns Champions Park, 23rd Street at Roycroft Avenue
- Orizaba Park, Orizaba Avenue at 14th Street
- Cesar E. Chavez Park, Golden Shore Street at 4th Street
- Bixby Park, 1st Street at Cherry Avenue
- Long Beach Fire Department Station 14, 5200 E. Eliot St.
The tree recycling program goes through January 7, 2023. Click here for more information on the program.