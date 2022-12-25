Expand / Collapse search

'Treecycling': Tree recycling offered at 12 Long Beach locations

By FOX 11 Digital Team
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The City of Long Beach is launching its Christmas tree recycling program Monday.

Starting Monday, December 26, you can drop off your trees at 12 different locations. The drop-off locations are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Below are the locations: 

  • Houghton Park, Myrtle Avenue at Harding Street
  • Long Beach Police Department North Patrol Division, 4891 N. Atlantic Ave., at Del Amo Boulevard (enter on 49th Street)
  • Veterans Park, 28th Street at Pine Avenue
  • Wardlow Park, Monlaco Road at Rutgers Avenue
  • El Dorado Park West, 2760 N. Studebaker Rd., south parking lot behind Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Administration Office
  • Hudson Park, Hill Street at Webster Avenue
  • Long Beach Environmental Services Bureau Offices, 2929 E. Willow St.
  • Stearns Champions Park, 23rd Street at Roycroft Avenue
  • Orizaba Park, Orizaba Avenue at 14th Street
  • Cesar E. Chavez Park, Golden Shore Street at 4th Street
  • Bixby Park, 1st Street at Cherry Avenue
  • Long Beach Fire Department Station 14, 5200 E. Eliot St.

The tree recycling program goes through January 7, 2023. Click here for more information on the program.