Trapped workers rescued at 150 feet up from stuck hydraulic lift in Riverside County

Two workers in Riverside County found themselves trapped approximately 150-feet in the air late Friday morning after their hydraulic lift suddenly stopped working.

Firefighters were called to rescue two civilian workers trapped on a hydraulic lift approximately 150 feet in the air.

Riverside Police Department received a call regarding the trapped men just before 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 to the 1800 block on Norco Dr. in Norco.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene to assist in a rescue.

The first worker was successfully transferred into the rescue lift and lowered to safety.

Officials did not specify which company the men work for, but said that the "private company" was attempting to bring the two workers down and that fire department personnel were available to help on standby.

The first worker was successfully transferred into the rescue lift and lowered to safety.

A second boom lift was set up to initiate the rescue, but can only lower one worker at a time.

The first worker was successfully transferred into the rescue lift and lowered to safety.

The first worker was successfully transferred into the rescue lift and lowered to safety. The second rescue is still in progress.

The first worker was successfully transferred into the rescue lift and lowered to safety.

This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.