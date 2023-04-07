Traffic stop ends in shooting in Santa Ana; 1 hurt

A traffic stop takes a dangerous turn in Santa Ana late Friday night.

The Santa Ana Police Department responded to call in the 600 block of South Rosewood Street a little after 8 p.m. The traffic stop ended with one person being shot and rushed to the hospital.

Officials did not specify the severity of the person's injuries. It is unknown if the person who was shot is being identified as a suspect of a crime or if they were related to the traffic stop.

No police officers were hurt in the incident.

