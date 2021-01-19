Towsley Fire: Blaze scorches at least 50-acres in Newhall

Fire crews are battling a wind-driven blaze that scorched at least 50-acres in Newhall on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. in the 24200 block of The Old Road and no structures have been threatened at this time, fire officials said. It is currently 10% contained.

RELATED: Kellogg Fire: May burn up to 80 acres in San Dimas, firefighters say

The fire is currently burning in light to medium fuel amid the strong wind event in Southern California.

As of 3:30 p.m., fire officials have requested fixed-wing aircraft to assist in the battle against this wind-driven wildfire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

