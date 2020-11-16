Expand / Collapse search

Tow truck driver killed in downtown Los Angles shooting

By Kelli Johnson
Crime and Public Safety
A tow truck driver was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles the night of Nov. 15.

LOS ANGELES - A young tow truck driver was the victim of a deadly shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Eighth and San Mateo streets around 7:30 p.m.,  said Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operation Center. 

The victim was identified by officials on Monday morning as 26-year-old Michael McGarry. 

According to the LAPD, McGarry was working on a stalled car when a gunman opened fire.

McGarry was then driven to a nearby guard shack at the Los Angeles Times Olympic Printing Plant by a witness who found him bleeding from the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Delatorre said. 

A description of the suspect was not available. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

CNS contributed to this report.