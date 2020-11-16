Tow truck driver killed in downtown Los Angles shooting

A young tow truck driver was the victim of a deadly shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Eighth and San Mateo streets around 7:30 p.m., said Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operation Center.

The victim was identified by officials on Monday morning as 26-year-old Michael McGarry.

According to the LAPD, McGarry was working on a stalled car when a gunman opened fire.

McGarry was then driven to a nearby guard shack at the Los Angeles Times Olympic Printing Plant by a witness who found him bleeding from the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Delatorre said.

A description of the suspect was not available.

The investigation is ongoing.

CNS contributed to this report.