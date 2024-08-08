Tourists cited for shooting paintballs at Joshua Tree National Park

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Three tourists accused of shooting paintballs at signs, bathrooms, and dumpsters while visiting Joshua Tree National Park were cited, according to the National Park Service.

According to the NPS, a park ranger patrolling the Jumbo Rocks Campground on Aug. 4 noticed fresh paintball splatter on several structures and signs, and authorities discovered a slingshot in plain view inside a vehicle.

After questioning, the three tourists admitted to using a compressed paintball gun - also known as a paintball marker - and slingshots in the area.

A search of their vehicle resulted in the recovery of three slingshots, a paintball marker, paintballs, and other "related equipment," officials said.

In total, 11 roadway signs were shot with paintballs.

"Defacing or altering the NPS landscape, no matter how small, is against the law," said Joshua Tree National Park Acting Chief Ranger Jeff Filosa. "It diminishes the natural environment that millions of people travel the world to enjoy. The park is regularly tasked with removing graffiti of all types, using time and resources that could be better dedicated to other priorities."

The three visitors from Germany each received a federal violation notice for vandalizing, defacing, or destroying property.

The violation incurs a maximum penalty of a $5,000 fine and/or not more than six months in prison.

Paintball markers and slingshots are legally considered weapons and are prohibited in National Park Service-administered lands.