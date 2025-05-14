Tory Lanez shooting case takes a turn with new claims about Megan Thee Stallion

The Brief A legal team is seeking justice for Tory Lanez who is currently serving a 10-year sentence in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A press conference was held on Wednesday in which multiple people stated Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, never fired the weapon. This comes as he continues to recover at a Bakersfield hospital after being stabbed multiple times by a convicted killer.



On Wednesday, a legal team sought justice in the case of Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson. They presented new evidence that suggests he never fired the weapon the night Megan the Stallion was shot in the Hollywood Hills.

‘Mr. Peterson was never given a fair trial, free from bias’

What we know:

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete. The legal team alleges she lied about what happened the night she was shot.

The R&B singer was sentenced in 2023.

"Mr. Peterson was never given a fair trial, free from bias, political interference and media-driven pressure," said Gianno Caldwell, who has been working to get justice for the Grammy-nominated singer and rapper.

The news conference was held by United the People. Its website describes it as a non-profit organization in which "a team of lawyers and activists who fight for social justice and assist the community in any way they can."

They're hoping with the new evidence, he will be released and will not have to return to prison.

They are calling on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to step in so Lanez can return home.

Lanez continues to recover after being stabbed in prison

Health update:

The briefing comes days after Lanez was stabbed multiple times by a convicted killer at a California prison. In a statement posted to his 11.4 million Instagram followers, he suffered wounds to his back, torso, the back of his head and the left side of his face.

Prison officials named the alleged assailant as 42-year-old Santino Casio, who is already serving a life-sentence for second-degree murder.

Santino Casio (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

On Wednesday, Lanez continues recovering at a Bakersfield hospital.

"All he knows that he couldn't breathe. He could hardly speak. Upon which the officer turned around and looked at him and said, no, we got to take him. He has to be airlifted and thankfully, to God be the glory. He was airlifted. I want to report to you that I am very thankful to all of the attending nurses, doctors in that facility. They have done an amazing job in their professional capacity," his father, Sonstar Peterson said.

‘Mr. Peterson never shot anybody’

Compelling new evidence:

"We think it’s time. Enough is enough. It’s time to bring the brother home," said Ceasar McDowell, Unite the People CEO and co-founder to open the press conference.

Attorney Walter Roberts spoke about Lanez’s innocence and said the rapper never fired the weapon, and that it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, who shot her that night.

"[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched them. He never fired the gun. This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting," claimed Welter Roberts.

"There were three potential suspects in the car that night. And yet the only DNA sample was taken of Mr. Peterson, even though unknown DNA was found on the gun," he added.

‘Tory Lanez doesn’t want special treatment’

Diana London, the CEO of the Secret Weapon Agency, also firmly believes evidence suggests Lanez is serving time for a crime he did not commit.

"As a woman who has worked in Congress on criminal justice reform, I deeply believe in law and order," she said. "But I also know the legal system without integrity is no justice at all. When we get it wrong, when our courts fail the people they're meant to protect, we don't just ruin lives, we erode trust in the rule of law itself," London said.

"This isn't about fame. It isn't about celebrity. It's about fairness. Tory Lanez doesn't want special treatment. He's demanding equal treatment. And if we Americans still believe in a system where guilty must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, then we must admit this case raises serious concerns because the truth is, Tory Lanez is serving a ten-year sentence for the crime. The evidence which is laid out here today overwhelmingly suggests he did not commit," London said.

Journalist presents his findings

Gianno Caldwell was working on a co-ed for the New York Post seeking justice for Lanez. He believes the trial went wrong based on how former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón handled the case.

"I've come to the conclusion that Tory Lanez was railroaded by the former district attorney, George Gascón," Caldwell said.

"George Gascon, interestingly enough, who is someone who regularly would drop enhancements or not recommend them, chose to provide enhancements to Tory and in his case," he said.

"Using them in a case with no forensic evidence, murky testimony, and the defendant with no criminal history. That's very important to point out. He had no criminal history. That's not justice. That's a political stunt," London stated.

Caldwell also pointed out how he felt the collection of evidence was mishandled the night of the shooting.

"There were multiple people with gunshot residue on their hands that night. Why didn't all individuals have the residue tested? Their DNA tested on the weapon? That's a legitimate question. According to Tory. According to the prosecution, Tory was excluded from the clip of the gun and according to Tory's defense team, they said DNA analysis showed that there was a 0.01% chance the Tory touched the actual gun itself," Caldwell said.

He also explained that his co-ed explored the reasons behind Harris pleading the Fifth Amendment in the case.

"She wasn't accused of anything by Megan. Pete or the police. And to my knowledge, she wasn't under any investigation. So why plead the fifth? What also shocked me is the prosecution gave her immunity for what? What did she do? Is there an allegation of her doing something? I'm not aware of that. Maybe some of you can answer that question today during a time of trial," he added.

‘This is a travesty of justice’

Sonstar Peterson, the father of Tory Lanez, stood in front of reporters and maintained his son's innocence, while giving an emotional and spiritual speech.

He opened by explaining that he named his son from a Bible scripture from 2 Peter Chapter 1 and then went on to open his speech in prayer.

He went on to share his perspective of the trial, saying New York attorney Alex Spiro "ran a campaign to turn my son into a monster in the eyes of the world. At that point in time, God said to us there was a time to be silent and there was a time to speak. We chose to be silent. And now we've been silent for way too long."

Sonstar Peterson also believes his son never stood a chance in court.

"It was supposed to be a forum in which it would be decided based on all the extensive waiting circumstances, etc., but it had already been decided behind closed doors," he said.

He concluded by sending a message to Gov. Gavin Newsom, asking for his help.

"Sir, it is in your hand to do something about this. You have the power and the means to examine the evidence that has been presented, even to the courts. This is a travesty of justice."

The other side:

Megan The Stallion and her legal team have not yet responded.