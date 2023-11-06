Popular Torrance saloon goes up in flames in strip mall fire

A group of business owners were devastated after a three-alarm fire ripped through a strip mall in Torrance overnight.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to the 22200 block of Palos Verdes Boulevard around 2 a.m. Monday.

One of those businesses included Texas Loosey’s, a beloved saloon and BBQ restaurant that had been there for over four decades. The owner, who didn’t want to speak on camera, started working there as an employee before he eventually took over the business.

"It’s very shocking to all of us," the owner’s son, Kevin Esparza, told FOX 11.

The saloon owner said the restaurant was able to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customers. While the fire is a major setback, he plans to rebuild.

Texas Loosey's was set to celebrate its 41st anniversary next month.

While multiple businesses were damaged, no injuries have been reported to civilians or firefighters.

The fire was declared a knockdown by 5 a.m. However, crews remain at the scene and continue to monitor for hot spots.

Traffic remains closed in the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.