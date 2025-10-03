Torrance residents frustrated over suspected serial tire slasher

Is there a serial tire slasher in Torrance? Residents off Carrillo Ave. say they're frustrated by a man who has been seen on security video slashing tires on seemingly random vehicles.

Residents say they know who he is and have gone to the police with videos, but police have not identified the man as a suspect. Several people identified him on the security footage saying his name is "Tom", a resident at a motel a block away.

"A man walking down the street and just turns over and looks at my car and goes ahead and stabs it. They [police] want to know if I knew the person, and I don't know the person," one woman told FOX 11.

The man was also seen on video walking on the sidewalk after the alarm of a neighbor's car went off.

"Tires are expensive," said one of the people whose car was targeted, adding they hope something can be done.

Suspected slasher confronted

FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez knocked on the door of the man's unit but no one came out. Minutes after knocking, a man looking very similar to the one on the security images, came to their location on the street.

He refused to look at the video, even as he walked past them a couple of times.

He has not been named a suspect by Torrance police, who neighbors say they've contacted.